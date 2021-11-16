LPL Financial LLC Invests $397,000 in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ODP by 413.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 891,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,609,000 after acquiring an additional 718,019 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ODP by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 421,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $18,241,000 after acquiring an additional 14,550 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ODP by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 322,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,469,000 after acquiring an additional 45,143 shares during the period. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new position in ODP during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,867,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in ODP by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 172,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 66,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John Gannfors sold 7,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $337,226.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ODP opened at $40.09 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The ODP Co. has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $51.40.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. ODP had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 0.92%. ODP’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS.

About ODP

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

