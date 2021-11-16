LPL Financial LLC Sells 32,232 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMA)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMA) by 79.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,232 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,008,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JHMA opened at $49.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.57 and its 200 day moving average is $47.25. John Hancock Multifactor Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $38.26 and a 12-month high of $52.01.

