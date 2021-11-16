LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.94

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.94 and traded as high as $9.48. LSB Industries shares last traded at $9.43, with a volume of 202,752 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised LSB Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $371.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.35. LSB Industries had a positive return on equity of 111.86% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.86 million. Sell-side analysts expect that LSB Industries, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LXU. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS grew its holdings in LSB Industries by 1,205.8% during the 3rd quarter. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS now owns 53,135,329 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $417,317,000 after buying an additional 49,066,005 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert grew its holdings in LSB Industries by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 1,375,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,322,000 after buying an additional 23,490 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its holdings in LSB Industries by 200.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 1,364,508 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,932,000 after buying an additional 910,481 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in LSB Industries by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,062,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after buying an additional 78,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in LSB Industries by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 969,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,899,000 after buying an additional 112,300 shares in the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU)

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

