Lucid Diagnostics Inc’s (NASDAQ:LUCD) Quiet Period Will Expire on November 23rd

Lucid Diagnostics’ (NASDAQ:LUCD) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, November 23rd. Lucid Diagnostics had issued 5,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 14th. The total size of the offering was $70,000,000 based on an initial share price of $14.00. During Lucid Diagnostics’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LUCD. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of LUCD stock opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. Lucid Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $13.52.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc Lucid Diagnostics Inc is based in NEW YORK.

