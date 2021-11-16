Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Price Target Increased to $57.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $28.00 to $57.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of LCID opened at 47.82 on Tuesday. Lucid Group has a 12 month low of 9.67 and a 12 month high of 64.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 27.99.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth about $376,570,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth approximately $192,549,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth approximately $143,486,000. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth approximately $71,443,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth approximately $35,485,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lucid Group

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

