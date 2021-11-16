Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $57.00. The stock had previously closed at 44.88, but opened at 46.90. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. Lucid Group shares last traded at 47.96, with a volume of 834,747 shares traded.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCID. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $376,570,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,549,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,486,000. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,443,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average is 27.99.

About Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

