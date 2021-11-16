LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LMDX. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of LumiraDx in a research report on Friday. Raymond James began coverage on shares of LumiraDx in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

Get LumiraDx alerts:

LumiraDx stock opened at $9.34 on Monday. LumiraDx has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LumiraDx during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in LumiraDx during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Omni Partners US LLC acquired a new stake in LumiraDx during the 3rd quarter worth $795,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in LumiraDx during the 3rd quarter worth $423,000. Finally, Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LumiraDx during the 3rd quarter worth $783,000.

About LumiraDx

LumiraDx Limited is a point of care diagnostics company. Its testing solutions are being deployed by governments and leading healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools and workplaces to screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness as well as disease. LumiraDx Limited, formerly known as CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON.

See Also: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for LumiraDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LumiraDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.