MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $77.08

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $77.08 and last traded at $76.95, with a volume of 7193 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.62.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.57.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 142.68, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.83 and a 200 day moving average of $61.75.
In related news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 207,500 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $12,931,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 10,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $614,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 569,631 shares of company stock worth $37,400,838 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,949,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,188,000 after acquiring an additional 44,365 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,507,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,871,000 after acquiring an additional 133,051 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,050,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $262,756,000 after acquiring an additional 950,970 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,502,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,322,000 after acquiring an additional 240,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,857,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,055,000 after acquiring an additional 531,797 shares during the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTSI)
MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.
