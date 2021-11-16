MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $77.08

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $77.08 and last traded at $76.95, with a volume of 7193 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $75.62.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 142.68, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.83 and a 200 day moving average of $61.75.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $155.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.97 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 207,500 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $12,931,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 10,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $614,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 569,631 shares of company stock worth $37,400,838 over the last three months. Insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,949,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,188,000 after acquiring an additional 44,365 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,507,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,871,000 after acquiring an additional 133,051 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,050,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $262,756,000 after acquiring an additional 950,970 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,502,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,322,000 after acquiring an additional 240,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,857,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $119,055,000 after acquiring an additional 531,797 shares during the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:MTSI)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductors and modules. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.