MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGNX. JMP Securities dropped their target price on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Sunday, September 19th.

NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $19.53 on Tuesday. MacroGenics has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $36.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 2.08.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.23). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.03% and a negative return on equity of 46.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.66) EPS. Research analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -3.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $2,064,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 400,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.94 per share, with a total value of $8,376,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MacroGenics by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 122,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 11,922 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 75,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after buying an additional 23,803 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 24,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,998,000 after buying an additional 110,713 shares during the period.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

