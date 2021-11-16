Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $86.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. provides entertainment experiences. The Company presents or hosts events in its diverse collection of venues: New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre; the Forum in Inglewood, CA and The Chicago Theatre. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Avenue, Beauty & Essex and Cathédrale. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MSGE. Morgan Stanley restated a sell rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Madison Square Garden Entertainment has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.20.

NYSE:MSGE opened at $76.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.24. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $60.26 and a 52-week high of $121.42. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.02.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by $0.31. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 88.83%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.04) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Madison Square Garden Entertainment news, SVP Joseph F. Yospe sold 3,052 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.09, for a total transaction of $244,434.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 1,836.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 414.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 30,913 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 31.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $27,157,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 234.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 81,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,900,000 after acquiring an additional 56,891 shares in the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

