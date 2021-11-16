MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Announces Earnings Results

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSEAMERICAN MAG traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $20.26. 22,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,906. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $24.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 347.67 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of research firms have commented on MAG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 147.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 62,938 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 50.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of MAG Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

