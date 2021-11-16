MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NYSEAMERICAN MAG traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, reaching $20.50. 19,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,906. MAG Silver has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $24.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 347.67 and a beta of 1.12.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,454,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 28.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after buying an additional 52,976 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MAG Silver by 50.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 10,134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MAG. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.43.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. is an exploration and development company focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project, being developed in a Joint Venture partnership with Fresnillo Plc, the Operator.

