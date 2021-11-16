Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Majic Wheels Corp. (OTCMKTS:MJWL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 76,400 shares, a growth of 219.7% from the October 14th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,202,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Majic Wheels stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.13. 5,431,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,581,398. Majic Wheels has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10.

Majic Wheels Corp. develops radio-controlled toy vehicles capable of climbing inclined and vertical surfaces. The company was founded in March 2007 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, FL.

