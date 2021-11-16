Man Group plc Acquires 21,819 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 373.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,819 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.05% of Clean Harbors worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 540.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 46,062 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 13.3% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 19,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.1% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 426,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 38.5% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 8,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Clean Harbors by 5.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Shares of CLH stock opened at $106.89 on Tuesday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.75 and a 12 month high of $118.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.94.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $951.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clean Harbors news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total value of $2,544,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,237,214 shares in the company, valued at $329,418,896.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 17,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $1,801,329.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,648,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,482 shares of company stock valued at $5,109,557. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CLH has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, CJS Securities upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.63.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.