Man Group plc Buys 22,521 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 505.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,521 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 27.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 484 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 18.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,782 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 3.5% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,092 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 26.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WLK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.69.

In other news, CFO Mark Steven Bender sold 6,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.80, for a total value of $627,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,356 shares of company stock worth $932,178. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WLK opened at $103.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.39. Westlake Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.83 and a fifty-two week high of $106.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.92.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.37%.

About Westlake Chemical

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

