Man Group plc Has $2.71 Million Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Man Group plc grew its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,319 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HAS. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the second quarter worth about $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 85.7% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Hasbro by 681.4% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the second quarter worth about $57,000. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $99.09 on Tuesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.05 and a 1 year high of $104.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.79 and a 200-day moving average of $95.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Deborah Thomas sold 20,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total value of $1,998,895.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.