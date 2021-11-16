Man Group plc Sells 18,241 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,241 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 8,850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Syneos Health during the second quarter worth $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Syneos Health during the second quarter worth $86,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Syneos Health by 1,030.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Syneos Health during the second quarter worth $103,000. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $98.37 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 1.78. Syneos Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.52 and a twelve month high of $104.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.24.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 9,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $876,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SYNH shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.60.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

