Man Group plc Sells 22,620 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Man Group plc lessened its stake in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,620 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $2,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingevity in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the first quarter worth $65,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ingevity by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 453.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingevity in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingevity alerts:

NGVT stock opened at $82.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.32 and its 200-day moving average is $80.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 2.18. Ingevity Co. has a twelve month low of $63.43 and a twelve month high of $89.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. Ingevity had a return on equity of 35.46% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ingevity Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NGVT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Ingevity from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingevity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.40.

Ingevity Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.