Man Group plc Sells 46,987 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Man Group plc trimmed its position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 45.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,218 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 46,987 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,128 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,273 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Select Medical by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,022 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Select Medical by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,279 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC raised its position in Select Medical by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 27,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Shares of SEM opened at $33.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.48 and a 200-day moving average of $37.14. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a one year low of $23.91 and a one year high of $43.60.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.72%.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

