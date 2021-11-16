Man Group plc Trims Position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Man Group plc cut its position in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $2,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Verra Mobility by 1,097.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Verra Mobility during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verra Mobility during the second quarter valued at $95,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Verra Mobility during the first quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Verra Mobility during the second quarter valued at $151,000.

Get Verra Mobility alerts:

Verra Mobility stock opened at $16.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 162.90 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 24.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Verra Mobility news, Director Platinum Equity Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $17,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Martin Roberts sold 37,500 shares of Verra Mobility stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $600,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,317,500 shares of company stock valued at $136,101,550 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRRM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Verra Mobility from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Verra Mobility in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.20.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

Further Reading: What are convertible shares?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Verra Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verra Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.