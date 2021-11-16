Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 9,420 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 366,786 shares.The stock last traded at $15.97 and had previously closed at $16.02.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manchester United from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Manchester United from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $687.96 million, a P/E ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $94.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Manchester United plc will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MANU. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Manchester United by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Manchester United by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Manchester United in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Manchester United by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter.

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

