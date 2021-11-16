Mariner LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the second quarter valued at approximately $309,410,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Entegris by 204.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,078,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $255,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,877 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Entegris during the second quarter valued at approximately $134,377,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Entegris by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,560,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,667,520,000 after purchasing an additional 676,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 4.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,680,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $746,843,000 after acquiring an additional 293,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $149.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.34 and a beta of 1.15. Entegris, Inc. has a one year low of $85.17 and a one year high of $152.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.55 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

In related news, SVP William James Shaner sold 16,888 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $2,231,073.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,263.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 4,500 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.41, for a total value of $505,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 68,692 shares of company stock valued at $9,091,441. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ENTG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Entegris from $131.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entegris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.44.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.