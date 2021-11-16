Mariner LLC Increases Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,847 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 18,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.65.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $152.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.19. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.94 and a 1 year high of $157.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.73.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

