Mariner LLC Invests $2.43 Million in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 14,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTLA shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.28.

In related news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 22,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total value of $3,431,332.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 741,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,247,793.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 44,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $7,604,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 730,942 shares in the company, valued at $124,260,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,203 shares of company stock worth $39,297,514. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NTLA opened at $133.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of -39.74 and a beta of 2.03. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $202.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.77.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

Intellia Therapeutics Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

