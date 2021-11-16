Mariner LLC Purchases 1,534 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Mariner LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,183 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 46.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 62.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 21.3% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $103.40 on Tuesday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.85 and a 12-month high of $113.40. The firm has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported ($4.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($5.55). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 46.71% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.84) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -27.50%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $94.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.42.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

