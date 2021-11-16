Marketing Worldwide Corp (OTCMKTS:MWWC) Short Interest Down 100.0% in October

Marketing Worldwide Corp (OTCMKTS:MWWC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 100.0% from the October 14th total of 664,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,961,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MWWC opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Marketing Worldwide has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01.

Get Marketing Worldwide alerts:

Marketing Worldwide Company Profile

Marketing Worldwide Corp. is an automotive company. It is engaged in the design, manufacturing, painting and distribution of automotive accessories for motor vehicles in the automotive after market industry and provides design services for automobile manufacturers. The firm’s products include blow molded spoilers, front and rear fascia systems, side skirts, door panels, extruded body side moldings, and interior dash components.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Marketing Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marketing Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.