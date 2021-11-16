Marketing Worldwide Corp (OTCMKTS:MWWC) Short Interest Down 100.0% in October

Marketing Worldwide Corp (OTCMKTS:MWWC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 100.0% from the October 14th total of 664,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,961,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of MWWC opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. Marketing Worldwide has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01.
Marketing Worldwide Company Profile
