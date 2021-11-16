Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 162,320 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,320 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.47% of RealReal worth $8,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of RealReal by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of RealReal by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of RealReal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of RealReal by 188.2% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of RealReal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REAL opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 2.74. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.18 and a 1 year high of $30.22.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.33 million. RealReal had a negative net margin of 58.19% and a negative return on equity of 132.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REAL. BTIG Research upgraded shares of RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of RealReal in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of RealReal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, RealReal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.64.

In other news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 7,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $84,849.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 432,449 shares in the company, valued at $5,223,983.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Arnon Katz sold 2,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $26,757.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,727,004 over the last 90 days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

