Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 621.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 159,123 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Fortis were worth $8,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortis in the second quarter worth $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 57.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 734.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 48.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fortis during the second quarter worth $100,000. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Fortis from C$63.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fortis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research cut shares of Fortis from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.09.

Shares of NYSE FTS opened at $45.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.27. Fortis Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.49 and a 52-week high of $47.02. The firm has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. Fortis had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 6.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.424 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 76.70%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis, Inc is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

