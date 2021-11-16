Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 274.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,613,516 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,182,608 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Nokia were worth $8,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 8.6% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 25,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 3.7% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 59,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Nokia by 7.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nokia by 8.6% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 36,336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in Nokia by 8.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 38,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOK opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average of $5.59. Nokia Co. has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $9.79.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Nokia had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a positive return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nokia Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

NOK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 29th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen upgraded shares of Nokia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.32.

Nokia

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

