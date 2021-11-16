Marshall Wace LLP Grows Stock Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 921.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 384,075 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $7,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 12.1% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 206,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after purchasing an additional 22,301 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,347,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,827,000 after acquiring an additional 511,847 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 290,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 16.4% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 61,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

NYSE:HBI opened at $17.75 on Tuesday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.09.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 99.95%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is -66.67%.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

