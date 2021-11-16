Marshall Wace LLP Has $8.26 Million Stake in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 382,904 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 144,396 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Ferro were worth $8,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOE. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Ferro in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ferro in the second quarter valued at about $82,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ferro in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Ferro in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ferro in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

NYSE FOE opened at $21.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.85 and its 200-day moving average is $20.75. Ferro Co. has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $22.00.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Ferro had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 13.54%. The business had revenue of $277.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.78 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ferro Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corp. engages in the business of manufacturing specialty materials. Its products include frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses and other specialty coatings. The company was founded by Harry D.

