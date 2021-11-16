Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 71,060 Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 71,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.5% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% during the second quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 71.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KMB stock opened at $134.78 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $125.27 and a twelve month high of $144.44. The company has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KMB. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $113.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $164.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.71.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

