Marshall Wace LLP Sells 220,160 Shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) by 45.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 259,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 220,160 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Albireo Pharma were worth $9,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALBO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Albireo Pharma by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 353,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,445,000 after acquiring an additional 64,607 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 271,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,545,000 after buying an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,521,000 after buying an additional 17,672 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,146,000 after buying an additional 15,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 92,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after buying an additional 12,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALBO shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wedbush increased their price target on Albireo Pharma from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.80.

Shares of Albireo Pharma stock opened at $27.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $534.99 million, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 1.46. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.23 and a 12 month high of $43.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 8.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.15.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $3.28. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.99% and a negative net margin of 444.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.96) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

