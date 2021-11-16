Marshall Wace LLP Takes $8.80 Million Position in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGA)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd (NASDAQ:LEGA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 899,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,802,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 3.03% of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the second quarter worth about $350,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the second quarter worth about $4,872,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Lead Edge Growth Opportunities during the second quarter worth about $587,000. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the second quarter worth approximately $14,670,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in shares of Lead Edge Growth Opportunities in the second quarter worth approximately $3,912,000. 51.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LEGA opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79. Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $9.95.

Lead Edge Growth Opportunities, Ltd is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

