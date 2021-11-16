Marshall Wace North America L.P. Buys 35,887 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 1,080.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,887 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $6,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 885,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,778,000 after purchasing an additional 20,148 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 23,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 75,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,373,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 197,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,941,000 after buying an additional 107,736 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 41,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,329,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TTWO shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.18.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $177.60 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.58 and a 1 year high of $214.91. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.06.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

