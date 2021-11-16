Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $8.71 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. trimmed its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 92.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,766 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,114,109 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $8,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

NYSE UBER opened at $43.61 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $84.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.54 and a 200-day moving average of $46.04.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.60.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.