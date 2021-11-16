Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $9.16 Million Stock Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 782.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,905 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.24% of Dillard’s worth $9,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DDS. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Dillard’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 536.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 373.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. 58.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DDS stock opened at $342.13 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $225.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.98. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.73 and a 52-week high of $364.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.52 by $4.29. Dillard’s had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 21.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.77%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DDS shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.40.

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Dillard’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total transaction of $320,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 24.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

