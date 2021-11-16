Marshall Wace North America L.P. Invests $7.56 Million in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 193,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,556,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.38% of PubMatic as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in PubMatic by 661.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in PubMatic by 225.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in PubMatic by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PUBM shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.10.

In other PubMatic news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $361,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder August Capital Management V, L sold 39,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $1,099,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,881 shares of company stock worth $6,668,514. 89.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PUBM opened at $38.30 on Tuesday. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.61 and a 12-month high of $76.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a PE ratio of 45.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.36 and its 200-day moving average is $31.50.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

