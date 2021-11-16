Marshall Wace North America L.P. Makes New Investment in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 128,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,267,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 30.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,149,000 after buying an additional 87,236 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the second quarter valued at $272,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands in the first quarter valued at $388,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4,821.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,644,000 after buying an additional 236,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KTB. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.83.

NYSE:KTB opened at $58.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.99. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.48 and a 12-month high of $69.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $652.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.12 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 183.88% and a net margin of 7.93%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 48.48%.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

