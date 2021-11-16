Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases 91,386 Shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 273,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,386 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in ESSA Pharma were worth $7,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 75,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 298.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 40,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 30,707 shares during the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ESSA Pharma alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

In related news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 250,000 shares of ESSA Pharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.88 per share, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,015,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,540,428.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPIX stock opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $571.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.82 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average of $18.74. ESSA Pharma Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. Equities analysts predict that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI).

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.