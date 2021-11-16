Marshall Wace North America L.P. Reduces Holdings in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. cut its position in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 48.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 117,820 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.22% of Mercury Systems worth $8,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRCY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,163,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,232,000 after acquiring an additional 89,568 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 3.6% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,385,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,413,000 after buying an additional 117,183 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 11.4% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,802,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,761,000 after buying an additional 286,695 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,242,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,641,000 after purchasing an additional 168,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,027,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,395,000 after purchasing an additional 205,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

MRCY stock opened at $52.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.03. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $88.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 7.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRCY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercury Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

