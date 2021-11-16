Marshall Wace North America L.P. Takes $6.79 Million Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 79,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,787,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

In other CBRE Group news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $1,097,255.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.80.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $104.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $107.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.26.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.