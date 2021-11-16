Marty D. Hahnfeld Sells 208,928 Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Stock

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) insider Marty D. Hahnfeld sold 208,928 shares of OLO stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $6,171,733.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE OLO traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,098,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,167. Olo Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.66.

OLO (NYSE:OLO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. OLO had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $37.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.33 million. Research analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on OLO from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on OLO from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raine Capital LLC purchased a new position in OLO in the first quarter valued at approximately $903,077,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of OLO by 4.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,891,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,892,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OLO by 16.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,921,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,749,000 after acquiring an additional 568,035 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of OLO by 141.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,479,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OLO by 76.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,227,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,304,000 after acquiring an additional 963,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

OLO Company Profile

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Ordering, an on-demand commerce solution that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; Dispatch, a fulfillment solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery; and Rails, an aggregator and channel management solution, which allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability.

