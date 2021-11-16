Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GWW. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 29.5% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 13.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 28,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in W.W. Grainger by 50.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 18,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 87.1% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 4,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GWW. Raymond James cut shares of W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, September 24th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $476.92.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $254,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GWW opened at $484.42 on Tuesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $356.23 and a twelve month high of $491.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $430.42 and a 200 day moving average of $442.70. The company has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.99%.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

