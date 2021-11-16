Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Invests $108,000 in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in V.F. by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of V.F. by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at $993,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VFC opened at $77.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.55. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $65.34 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 31.08%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.02%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. OTR Global cut shares of V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, V.F. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.42.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

