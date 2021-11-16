Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Invests $68,000 in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 167.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 772,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,456,000 after acquiring an additional 484,420 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 122,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,614,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD increased its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 54,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA XHE opened at $124.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.97. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a twelve month low of $104.22 and a twelve month high of $133.87.

