Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Invests $94,000 in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 185.9% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 35.7% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $67,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $26.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.59.

