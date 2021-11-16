Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 601 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,168,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Walmart by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,023,000 after purchasing an additional 32,229 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in Walmart by 396.0% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 113,202 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,376,000 after purchasing an additional 90,378 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 54,603 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 28,585 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.96.

In other news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,205,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total transaction of $1,436,298.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,102,983. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WMT opened at $146.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.50 and its 200-day moving average is $143.19. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.28 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $409.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

