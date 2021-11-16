Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 410 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 10,974.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,713,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,332 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,956,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,415,353,000 after purchasing an additional 662,580 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 112.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,166,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $441,394,000 after purchasing an additional 617,077 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,018,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,484,697,000 after acquiring an additional 546,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,001,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,135,669,000 after acquiring an additional 446,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $340.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.42. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $396.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $347.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $366.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 104.60%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.59 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.99%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

