Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,219,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,430,000 after buying an additional 2,697,641 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $324,174,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 7,892.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 584,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,690,000 after buying an additional 577,515 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,593,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,038,000 after buying an additional 249,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,822,000. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TT stock opened at $191.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.24. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $137.08 and a 1-year high of $207.06. The firm has a market cap of $45.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.37%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stephens raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.92.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total value of $25,021,653.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 257,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,811,783. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

